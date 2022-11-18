Woman's coworker confesses love, husband demands she quit, she refuses. Updated 3x.

In this post on Reddit, a woman asked for advice (or really asked if her instincts were right), when it came to dealing with an unwanted confession of love from a coworker. Her husband isn't happy, so she's questioning what to do. Here's her story...
I (32/f) live with my partner (44/m) and work in research. My primary colleague (30/m) and I have worked together for ~2 years on a major project involving significant intellectual and labor contributions from us both. The project is expected to span at least another ~2 years, and is vital to both of our careers.
Not long ago, my colleague confessed to me that he is, and has been, infatuated or in love with me for pretty much the duration. It took place via a long email that was written after an evening of drinking. This was totally unexpected - in retrospect there may have been some signs, but nothing that wouldn't just as easily be accounted for by a considerate personality.