Woman's coworker confesses love, husband demands she quit, she refuses. Updated 3x.

In this post on Reddit, a woman asked for advice (or really asked if her instincts were right), when it came to dealing with an unwanted confession of love from a coworker. Her husband isn't happy, so she's questioning what to do. Here's her story...

I (32/f) live with my partner (44/m) and work in research. My primary colleague (30/m) and I have worked together for ~2 years on a major project involving significant intellectual and labor contributions from us both. The project is expected to span at least another ~2 years, and is vital to both of our careers.