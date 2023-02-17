Woman's ex wants to reconcile; has list of demands 'if I want to be his wife.' Updated!

My ex and I divorced late November of last year. I would share why but it’s a super long story. Just know that it was really messy! Anyways, he came back a month ago wanting to reconcile. I asked him kindly to give me time to consider things and then us time to rebuild and take things slowly if I decide to proceed.
However, he’s giving me ultimatums stating that he wants to get back together sometime this year soon or he’ll just marry/get engaged to someone else. But he’ll “propose anyway just to give me the opportunity remarry him”.
Like wtf. I just came out of a whole marriage with him I’m not looking to remarry him or anyone else in the near future.
I’m just super confused as to why I’m being rushed to reconcile with him. I would be more receptive to start all over and build everything back up. However, this is a huge turn off because I’d like to be able to see real change from him then make a sound decision.