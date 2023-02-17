Woman's ex wants to reconcile; has list of demands 'if I want to be his wife.' Updated!

"My (27M) ex husband wants to reconcile with me (23F) but on his terms."

My ex and I divorced late November of last year. I would share why but it’s a super long story. Just know that it was really messy! Anyways, he came back a month ago wanting to reconcile. I asked him kindly to give me time to consider things and then us time to rebuild and take things slowly if I decide to proceed.

However, he’s giving me ultimatums stating that he wants to get back together sometime this year soon or he’ll just marry/get engaged to someone else. But he’ll “propose anyway just to give me the opportunity remarry him”.

Like wtf. I just came out of a whole marriage with him I’m not looking to remarry him or anyone else in the near future.