Man accuses pregnant wife of 'baby trapping' him; she calls him 'a coward.' Updated!

"My husband (M35) thinks I (F32) baby trapped him despite the baby being planned - please help!"

My husband (M35) and I (F32) have been married for seven years. He lived next door and we just clicked - it was like a fairytale. One thing I have always thought made our marriage so strong was our friendship with each other and our trust in one another, although now my husband seems to think otherwise.

Recently, my husband found out that his friend, 'Geoff' (M34), has been baby trapped. Basically, Geoff's wife (F32) stopped taking the pill and fell pregnant a few months into their relationship, and only came clean after the wedding.