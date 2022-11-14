Woman finds husband who charges her $500/month rent is secretly a millionaire. Updated.

A women asks for advice from the TrueOffMyChest sub Reddit after finding out her cheap husband is actually really rich. Here's her story...

I (26f) met my now husband (25m) 4 years ago online. He was a student at university and I was working full time as a medical tech. He was very hard working, ambitious, goal-oriented person these are some of qualities that were attractive to me.

He’s an immigrant and I knew his family had financial struggles. I was impressed by how far he’s come. Soon we started datingm, and 2 years ago we got married.

He graduated from college and found a job at a tech company and he would work from home while I’d work 12 hour days on-site. I’d ask about his salary and he would tell me it’s $60k. I didn’t think of it much and continued with life. I only made $20/hr and I have lots of loans that I usually pay.