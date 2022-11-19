Woman says it's husband's fault he's not invited to Christmas at parent's. He's furious.

The holidays are here again, and it's time for the family drama to be multiplied! This woman thinks it's her husband's fault he's not invited to their house for the holidays, so she's asking if it's OK to leave him at home. Here's her story...
I [F32] I met this wonderful man 'Philip" [M36] 2 years ago. We got married 4 months ago. For context, I have a 10 yo son "Billy" from my previous relationship and my ex isn't in the picture.
I have to admit that Philip's relationship with my family isn't so great. They would disagree on a lot of things. For example, he had an argument with my dad when he said that he was keeping their grandson away from them, but Philip stated he wasn't and that he couldn't visit with Billy because he had work (I was sick at the time).