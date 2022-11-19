Woman says it's husband's fault he's not invited to Christmas at parent's. He's furious.

The holidays are here again, and it's time for the family drama to be multiplied! This woman thinks it's her husband's fault he's not invited to their house for the holidays, so she's asking if it's OK to leave him at home. Here's her story...

I [F32] I met this wonderful man 'Philip" [M36] 2 years ago. We got married 4 months ago. For context, I have a 10 yo son "Billy" from my previous relationship and my ex isn't in the picture.