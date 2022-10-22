Woman's stepdaughter taunts daughter on social media; she helps daughter get revenge.

My husband informed me that his daughter Diana (14) is going out with her aunt. I asked him if they are taking my daughter Gia (15) as well but he said no. An hour later Gia showed me Diana's new post. It was a picture of her and her cousin in a fancy restaurant with the caption, "Best auntie in the world. I feel bad for anyone who doesn't have a family who loves them."

It was clearly meant for Gia to see. I was so damn angry that my daughter is being treated so unfairly that I decided to make things fair by myself. The next day I took Gia out to spend some time together. We got our nails done and went to Starbucks, then we went shopping and I took her to her favorite restaurant for dinner. She took pictures of everything and posted them on instagram.