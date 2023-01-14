Women calls fiancé's daughter 'spoiled'; tells him he needs 'to parent her better.'

My(26F) fiance, Dan(29M) has a daughter(14F) that we will call Nia. He was obviously very young when he had her so his parents took care of her. Her mom is not involved in her life. His parents and siblings dote on her and gave her everything she wanted therefore she turned out extremely spoiled.
2 of Dan's siblings voluntarily shared a bedroom so that a baby could have her own room. Now that we want to move in together Dan insists that Nia must come with us even though Dan's dad is the legal guardian.
I have no problem with Nia living with us. I think we get along just fine however we were planning to buy a home and Dan insisted that we must get Nia's input as well. Nia looked at the home and asked if there are only 2 bedroom in our home? We said yes.