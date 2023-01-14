Women calls fiancé's daughter 'spoiled'; tells him he needs 'to parent her better.'

AITA for calling my fiance's daughter spoiled?

My(26F) fiance, Dan(29M) has a daughter(14F) that we will call Nia. He was obviously very young when he had her so his parents took care of her. Her mom is not involved in her life. His parents and siblings dote on her and gave her everything she wanted therefore she turned out extremely spoiled.

2 of Dan's siblings voluntarily shared a bedroom so that a baby could have her own room. Now that we want to move in together Dan insists that Nia must come with us even though Dan's dad is the legal guardian.