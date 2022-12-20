Women doesn't want husband to go to ex's funeral; says, 'Honestly I was relieved.'

I'll admit I'm biased right off the bat. I couldn't stand her. I call her "his ex" to myself and others. He called her "his friend". We're all in our early 40s. She died recently - aneurysm. I've been with him 10 years now, but he'd known her for 20+.
The way he tells it: They were friends in college, decided to date, got married, then realized they weren't a great couple and decided to just be friends. All that happened years before I met him. He was clear early on that she was "important".
A couple months into dating, it came up that his friend was actually his ex-wife. He explained the above to me, saying she was one of his closest friends and that it was purely platonic.
I expressed some discomfort at him being so close to an ex, and he told me "That's fine. If you have a serious issue with it, let me know now and save us some time. I'll choose her. I like you and all, but I've known her for over 12 years and she's one of the most important people in my life. You'll have to be ok with that if you want us to be a thing."