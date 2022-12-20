Women doesn't want husband to go to ex's funeral; says, 'Honestly I was relieved.'

AITA for not wanting my husband to go to his ex's funeral?

I'll admit I'm biased right off the bat. I couldn't stand her. I call her "his ex" to myself and others. He called her "his friend". We're all in our early 40s. She died recently - aneurysm. I've been with him 10 years now, but he'd known her for 20+.

The way he tells it: They were friends in college, decided to date, got married, then realized they weren't a great couple and decided to just be friends. All that happened years before I met him. He was clear early on that she was "important".

A couple months into dating, it came up that his friend was actually his ex-wife. He explained the above to me, saying she was one of his closest friends and that it was purely platonic.