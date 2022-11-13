18 women share the reason they said 'no' to a marriage proposal.

In this post women were asked to share stories of wedding proposals that they said 'no' to. Stories range from arranged marriages, to toxic partners, to right person at the wrong time. Here are 18 of the best.

1. NotMyRealName814 writes:

I enjoyed dating him but he knew I didn't want to marry before finishing college. I also saw how he and his father often treated his mother disrespectfully and I wasn't going to marry a guy like that. So when he showed up with an engagement ring I said "No, thanks".

2. Banana_boof writes: