Dad refuses to make son eat 'Irish' food on St Paddy's, family judges him. AITA?

Young kids are almost always picky eaters.

It's natural for children to be warey of new foods and stick to the grub they know. But, it's also important to open them up to the idea of different cultures and foods so they can find out what they like. One dad thought he was being thoughtful by providing a 'kids' meal alternative for his son. But, his family felt he was restricting his son from growing.

AITA for leaving without my wife after she tried making my son eat food he didn't want?

Waste_Loan_655

Our son(10M) is a very picky eater. There are a few foods that he loves to eat such as pizza, chicken, steak, and pasta. He is working with someone that is helping him try new foods. My wife(41F) wishes that he wasn't picky, but I(42M) don't see any problems.