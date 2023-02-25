People reveal the things their toxic fathers said were only for girls.

Over on Reddit, a tweet from the elegantly named @LargeChonk went viral over a simple question:Men who grew up with toxic male/macho fathers, what’s something they told you was feminine growing up but absolutely is not?I’ll go first: sandals— JohnnyComeNever (@LargeChonk) February 24, 2023 Before long, over 15,000 people had commented on the various things (emotions, gestures, appliances) that their fathers deemed unmanly. Here are some of the most outrageous answers.1.) From Bakedwind: My ex told our boys using an umbrella. 2.) From Bearfan001: Using lotion or chap stick. 3.) From FYM415: The men in my family would sit around in the table as the women in the family would clean up after dinner. I would help clean up because I felt bad they would have to do all the work after cooking and I was told that was a woman’s job. Even now as a 40 year old, I have younger men sit around and expect the same behavior and I embarrass them into helping. 4.) From mr_himselph: It wasn't my dad but I got called gay one time because I said I liked frozen yogurt. 5.) From LoveArguinPolitics: I one time built a fire using the log cabin technique and that was apparently womanly because i didn't just pile up all the wood 6.) From seXJ69: Crying after losing an appendage. 7.) From Ahstruck: Cooking 8.) From Temporary-Pea-9054: Reading books. 9.) From AsherTheFrost: Being a passenger in a car a woman is driving. 10.) From DickySchmidt33: Expressing any emotion other than joy or anger. 11.) From ChemicalThread: Listening to women. Not about serious things. He meant like, just actually listening to them talk in a conversation. 12.) From BeMyHeroForNow: My SO's father told both his sons that the use of a hairdryer was something only for women. 13.) From Davidgoesham: crossing your legs when sitting 14.) From notbelievable: My John Wayne worshiping step-dad picked on me for eating salad. 15.) From ReinaFoxx: Had a friend whose dad told him Scots werent real men because "they wear skirts", always hoped he ran into a big burly Scot who kicked his ass, just to tease him about it 16.) From SamHain7778: Seat belts. 17.) From Soft-Measurement-123: 1989. My friend's dad berated me for ordering a Sprite instead of a Coke at Chuck E. Cheese. He said that the clear liquid looked too much like plastic jewelry, and was something only his wife drank. He humiliated me in front of the packed restaurant. He was also a veteran who always yapped to us kids about what it means to be a soldier facing death, but he served stateside as a cook. F*ck you, Ross, wherever you are. 18.) From Manakanda413: Drinking from straws