Woman claims she's not hungry, husband orders burgers, she's mad 'I don't want burgers.'

As petty as it might sound, picking out meals can be one of the most defining and frustrating parts of a long-term relationship.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for ordering burgers even though his wife didn't want them. He wrote:

"AITA for ordering burgers when my wife said she didn’t want burgers and told me she didn’t want anything?"

Me and my wife were trying to order food together on Uber Eats because we had some credits on it running out today and we had to use them, and I gave her my phone to decide what she wanted. I suggested that we get burgers since they were buy one get one free, and it could stretch our credits a little further, but she said she didn’t want burgers.