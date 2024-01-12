'AITA for putting my sister's medical fees on my mom's credit card?' UPDATED

"AITA for putting medical fees on my mom's credit card?"

I (F25) was given temporary guardianship of my baby sister (F15) for 6 weeks in the fall while my parents (M48 F46) had to be overseas for several reasons. Our parents left me with mom's car and keys as well as her credit card for any expenses I might run into.

On the first day that she stayed with me, my sister told me she had been having really bad tooth pain for a few weeks now. She was chewing only on one side of her mouth and sort of hesitant to eat.