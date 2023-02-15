17 of the funniest tweets from parents who dared to be honest about their kids.

Parenting isn't always a sentimental teaching moment while fishing at sunset...sometimes it's picking crushed Doritos out of your hair while a tiny human you chose to bring into the world calls you an "evil witch"...
So, if you could certainly use a quick laugh over the universal challenges of raising the future generations, here are the funniest tweets we could find from parents who are brave enough to complain to the internet.
1.
My 5yo has informed me that when mommy reads bedtime stories that she sounds cuter than I do. I don’t know what I’m meant to do with this information.