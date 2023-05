Marriage isn't always a beautifully romantic journey of long walks on the beach, getting into cute food fights while cooking together, or holding hands on the porch...

Sometimes, it's necessary to gently roast your partner for being the reason you're one more sock on the floor away from a meltdown. So, if you could certainly use a daily dose of relatable catharsis about the challenges of being married, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the coupled up wits of Twitter.

1.