15 people share their 'movie moment' that happened in real life.

We all know movies aren't real. Every emotional moment is perfectly curated and streamlined to condense intense romance, tragedy, or comedy, in a way that real life rarely does.

Even the intense and entertaining moments in our lives are rarely as neatly packaged as a film script. However, there are the super rare moments that feel like they were plucked out of a movie, or in the very least - could inspire one.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared their real life 'movie moments.'

1. From BionicGimpster:

The way I met my wife - right out of a rom com. We were both at a coffee shop, and her sleeve caught my coffee as she was reaching for the cream, spilling it everywhere. Up until that point, neither of us had noticed the other one. Once we made eye contact, wow.