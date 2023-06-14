15 people share their 'movie moment' that happened in real life.

We all know movies aren't real. Every emotional moment is perfectly curated and streamlined to condense intense romance, tragedy, or comedy, in a way that real life rarely does.
Even the intense and entertaining moments in our lives are rarely as neatly packaged as a film script. However, there are the super rare moments that feel like they were plucked out of a movie, or in the very least - could inspire one.
The way I met my wife - right out of a rom com. We were both at a coffee shop, and her sleeve caught my coffee as she was reaching for the cream, spilling it everywhere. Up until that point, neither of us had noticed the other one. Once we made eye contact, wow.
But once the coffee went flying, she bought me another, and we sat and chatted for hours. First date a few days later, married the following year.
I was in a house fire once when I was at my grandparents' house, and I jumped out of the window.
Edit: BTW, everything was okay. My grandmother threw a mattress onto the ground, as well as blankets, so we had a soft landing.
I had emergency surgery. Was in the ICU for 2 weeks after. That was right when COVID hit. My doctors were asking me if I had toilet paper at home. We were on lockdown. Empty road in the middle of the day in Boston. It was nuts. For too long I thought it was all a crazy dream I was having as I died, or a coma dream or something
One of my neighbours won a 6-figure sum from the lottery about a week after their house burned down.
I was living in Upland, California in a truly sh&%ty apartment. In the middle of the night, there was the sounds of an altercation followed by BANG BANG BANG.
I was totally battling a bad cold and had chugged a bunch of nighttime cold medicine and pretty groggy, so at first I thought it was a dream. Staggered to the window in time to see 3 men running to a car. Shortly after all the cops in Upland pulled in sirens blaring.
My neighbor was a dr&g dealer, screwed over the wrong person and, well, died. The cops interviewed me. I did not want to be involved in any way. I was like nope, I know nothing, I was sleeping with Sir Nyquil.
It was obvious I had a hideous cold and they believed me. I moved a few weeks later. It was an interesting place to live, I almost had to deliver a baby while I was living there. She had the baby in the ambulance in the parking lot.
I got shot at by an unhinged redneck for f#@$ing his sister.
My cousin got married on our lawn one summer when I was in grade 2. The next day the men all go snorkeling and the groom loses the wedding band in the ocean. The next spring my dad and I were driving the boat and I was hanging over the edge just looking at the water. All of a sudden I see a gold flash. I told my dad to loop back around.
I see it again, I jump in my clothes swim to the bottom, and grab the ring. It was an amazing moment. A reporter came to the house and interviewed me and took my photo. I was in the newspaper.
Saw a dog running down the street with a chain of sausages in its mouth. Best day ever.
Pulled into my driveway as the song was ending.
Getting your girlfriend pregnant on Prom night. Well, it happens, our daughter just turned 24 this year.
I watched a log truck overturn in front of me. Final destination was true.
So my ex gf fell on hard times, we are still close and talk a lot. So calls me one day, and says she is stuck in a city an hour away and asked to borrow some money. Asked what happen. Apparently, she answered a cleaning ad on Craigslist for extra money. It was some business lady's condo.
After she finished she ended up drinking and getting high with the lady, and they had sex. She stayed the night and the lady was gone the next morning. She needed money cause she never got paid, and she didn't have gas to get home.
The other day a Department of Homeland Security (I think) agent knocked on my door to ask questions about a work colleague. I even got to ask to see her badge. I had literally know clue what I was looking for on the badge but it seemed like the right thing to do.
Slipped on a banana peel. Genuinely didn’t think it was possible.
My work hosted an overnight event and we were allowed to bring plus ones so I brought a guy friend of mine who was in need of a night in nature. Folks were drinking around the campfire at night, and my friend called me over to talk to some fella he’d just met because they were discussing one of my hobbies.
I sat down next to the guy and we started chatting. When my friend got up to go to sleep, he was looking a bit unsteady so I said I’d walk him back to the bunkhouse, and he said “nah, you stay here. This guy is your future,” and I remember getting chills. I’ll be marrying “this guy” in a few months. Still amazes me that I can point to the exact moment when my life changed.