16 bad pieces of advice that men have received in their lives.

Men get told some truly outlandish things like, 'boys will be boys.' What does that even mean? That's why every man should be in therapy to unpack everything we're told.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, men share some incorrect advice they've been given in their lifetimes.

1. Wounded_Breakfast says:

Be yourself. A lot of people are garbage. They should try to be better people.

2. Slow_Cat6602 says:

I think men are constantly taught how to treat women, but never how to let them treat you.

3. GoodDayMyFineFellow says: