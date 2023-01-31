16 bad pieces of advice that men have received in their lives.

Men get told some truly outlandish things like, 'boys will be boys.' What does that even mean? That's why every man should be in therapy to unpack everything we're told.
1. Wounded_Breakfast says:
Be yourself. A lot of people are garbage. They should try to be better people.
2. Slow_Cat6602 says:
I think men are constantly taught how to treat women, but never how to let them treat you.
3. GoodDayMyFineFellow says:
I hate 'the worst she can say is no.' No, it's the second best thing she can say behind yes. Do you know what’s worse than no? A whole lot of stuff. 'Oh… maybe.', 'You’re disgusting' or, my favorite, they ignore you.