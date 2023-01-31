Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 bad pieces of advice that men have received in their lives.

16 bad pieces of advice that men have received in their lives.

Shenuque Tissera
Jan 31, 2023 | 5:38 PM
ADVERTISING

Men get told some truly outlandish things like, 'boys will be boys.' What does that even mean? That's why every man should be in therapy to unpack everything we're told.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, men share some incorrect advice they've been given in their lifetimes.

1. Wounded_Breakfast says:

Be yourself. A lot of people are garbage. They should try to be better people.

2. Slow_Cat6602 says:

I think men are constantly taught how to treat women, but never how to let them treat you.

3. GoodDayMyFineFellow says:

I hate 'the worst she can say is no.' No, it's the second best thing she can say behind yes. Do you know what’s worse than no? A whole lot of stuff. 'Oh… maybe.', 'You’re disgusting' or, my favorite, they ignore you.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content