15 people share small things anyone can do to improve their mood immediately.

Life is hard and full of stressors hurtling at us from all sides, which is why it's so crucial to find quick ways to recenter our brains and decompress.
While there are plenty of big-time changes we can make to improve our lives - restructuring our social lives, implementing long-term healthy eating habits, and even reconsidering our line of work, sometimes it's the small immediate actions that make the biggest difference in life quality.
Avoid social media and f**k off into the woods for a walk.
Sit outside with your eyes closed for a few minutes and just listen. Literally any time you feel stressed. Just walk out the door, close your eyes and listen. Works great in the day, even better at night.
Thinking about someone who had a huge positive influence in your life (you'll not even notice how an elusive smile appears on your face).