15 therapists share the worst mental health advice they've seen on social media.

The internet is a hotbed of infographics offering mental health advice.

You don't have to scroll far to find a colorful slideshow about box breathing, how to identify triggers, or in-depth definitions of different diagnoses. Given how expensive and inaccessible mental health care can be, it's great that the internet can function as a resource for people to learn more about themselves.

However, not all social media posts are created equal, and taking mental health advice from a stranger online with no qualifications is very different than gleaning info from a licensed psychologist or professional. So it's good to form a critical eye in order to parse the wheat from the chaff.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, therapists and psychologists shared the worst mental health advice they've seen on social media.

1. From tanmayshah28:

"You are wasting 1/3rd of your life sleeping" Not just bulls**t but a recipe for madness and death. In short: don't compromise on sleep.

2. From 14aspendr: