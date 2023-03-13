15 therapists share the worst mental health advice they've seen on social media.

The internet is a hotbed of infographics offering mental health advice.
You don't have to scroll far to find a colorful slideshow about box breathing, how to identify triggers, or in-depth definitions of different diagnoses. Given how expensive and inaccessible mental health care can be, it's great that the internet can function as a resource for people to learn more about themselves.
However, not all social media posts are created equal, and taking mental health advice from a stranger online with no qualifications is very different than gleaning info from a licensed psychologist or professional. So it's good to form a critical eye in order to parse the wheat from the chaff.
"You are wasting 1/3rd of your life sleeping" Not just bulls**t but a recipe for madness and death.
In short: don't compromise on sleep.