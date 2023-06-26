Woman refuses to tell MIL when son is born: 'she can find out through social media.'

We're now 30 weeks into the pregnancy and decided to get a 4D scan to see our precious baby, and sent the photos to close family. We asked everyone not to share until we had managed to share them ourselves.

Problem solved!

But before we put any posts up, and she again made the post. She justified sharing these as 'I didn't tag you so it doesn't count' kind of attitude towards us being upset about the announcement being made before us again.

SO (Significant other) did express to MIL as well multiple times about our feelings on the matter, but we've now had to sit her down and tell her that she has stole these moments from us by making these announcements first. This is our first baby and it's those moments we can never have returned to us.