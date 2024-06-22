"Finally got to see how my MIL wished I would dress my baby…"

Rare-Caregiver7538

Since our baby was born, my MIL has done nothing but criticize me about my parenting. It’s been out of control.

Some examples are: I happily shared our newborn was breastfeeding great, feeding every 3-4 hours. She said that was too much and there was something wrong with my milk.

She asked about how our 2 week old was sleeping. I said pretty great for a newborn, and that the baby woke up around every 4 hours. She said baby should be sleeping through the night and to give baby a bottle of water before sleep.