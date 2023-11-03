Woman throws tantrum because grandchild is a boy, tells son 'he isn't good enough.' UPDATED

I also made sure to point out that the photoshopped nose made him look like front-facing Phineas from Phineas & Ferb, and MIL needs to get her eyes checked if she really thought it looked good.

I thought the news would hurt him, and I was right. He didn't cry or anything, but I could see it in his face. The odd but common combination of disappointment and acceptance. He knew his mother wouldn't change, but still had some hope. It was almost heartbreaking to watch.

But for the first time in a while, he seemed to believe me when I said his nose was normal. He told me that now that he knew just how ridiculous MIL was willing to be, her opinion meant a lot less to him. So even though he's hurt, he feels stronger than ever.