'My wife says it's ok to sit-down at restaurants mins before closing, I say it's rude.'

My wife thinks it's completely fine to go to a sit-down restaurant ten minutes before they close; I think she's being an entitled jerk.

AppleBottmBeans writes:

We had a sitter for the kids last night, so we ate (at home) and then got out the door to catch a movie as soon as the sitter arrived. It was a pretty long movie, so we were hungry again afterward.

She was craving pizza from one of our favorite local places that was only a 2-3 min walk, so without even realizing what time it was, we started in that direction. As we came through the door, I could see the place was empty.

They close at 10 p.m., and it was 9:51 p.m. or something. My wife could see I wanted to leave, but she was being difficult, and I HATE having arguments in public, so I went along with it.