21 Millennials remember things they grew up with that Gen Zers can't enjoy today.

Millennials had a rough reputation for awhile as Boomers accused them of being lazy and entitled, immature dog-obsessed coffee drinkers who were financially reckless with avocado toast, but now Gen Z has arrived...

Despite Gen Zers 'bullying' Millennials on TikTok for their middle parts, skinny jeans and overall 'live, laugh, love, guzzle wine' mentality, Millennials are Gen Zers have a bond. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Millennials, what is something you grew up with that Gen Z will never be able to enjoy or do?' people born between 1981 and 1996 were ready to get nostalgic about things Gen Zers don't have.

1.

Mall culture - Fuginshet

2.

Playing outside unchecked for hours as a kid. “Be home for dinner” about the only rule I had. - Jawsinstl

3.

Play outside without any other options. Never this background desire to get on a device and consume media, just mental freedom to enjoy what is available. - MajorDonkey

4.

Pogs - [deleted]

5.