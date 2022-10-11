17 Millennials share the one thing about Gen Zers that confuses them the most.

Millennials used to be the generation that was constantly roasted by their Boomer and Gen X elders for being "entitled" and "lazy" in the workplace, but luckily for jaded and burnt out Millennial, Gen Z is the new target...

While Gen Z is still young and forging their identity, the process has been clumsy. Are they the smartest, most self aware group of young people or are they lip syncing their way to fame and cooking chicken in NyQuil for TikTok views? So, when a Reddit user asked members of the infamous Millennial generation, "What confuses you about Gen Z?" people were ready to share the things that perplex them the most about this younger crew that hates side parts, high-waisted jeans, and hoodies that fit them.

How do all these young guys get their hair to look that way that's super in right now, are they out getting perms? - CXXXS

Why is the mullet coming back? Like, really? - ReachFor24

