18 people predict the things that Millennials will get blamed for in 50+ years.

Millennials...the generation that's accused of being lazy and entitled by Boomers and 'cringe' and cheugy by Gen Zers will inevitably get blamed for even more destruction in the future....

Who cares if Millennials have endured the gig economy and healthcare crisis and still probably won't even afford to own a home? Let's roast them! So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What will millennials be blamed for in 50 years?' people were ready to predict the future blame games targeted toward people born between 1981 and 1996.

1.

For raising their babies with tablets and internet - SmokingBouquets

2.

Plastic pollution, water shortages, hoarding wealth and real estate inherited from Boomers, automating away jobs - buchashroom

3.

Vape goblins. - biomech36

4.

Making housing unaffordable for them - ChibiNya

5.

Man buns and avocado toast? -Body_of_Christ_II

6.