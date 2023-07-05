Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 people predict the things that Millennials will get blamed for in 50+ years.

18 people predict the things that Millennials will get blamed for in 50+ years.

Taylor Brown
Jul 5, 2023 | 3:55 PM
ADVERTISING

Millennials...the generation that's accused of being lazy and entitled by Boomers and 'cringe' and cheugy by Gen Zers will inevitably get blamed for even more destruction in the future....

Who cares if Millennials have endured the gig economy and healthcare crisis and still probably won't even afford to own a home? Let's roast them! So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What will millennials be blamed for in 50 years?' people were ready to predict the future blame games targeted toward people born between 1981 and 1996.

1.

For raising their babies with tablets and internet - SmokingBouquets

2.

Plastic pollution, water shortages, hoarding wealth and real estate inherited from Boomers, automating away jobs - buchashroom

3.

Vape goblins. - biomech36

4.

Making housing unaffordable for them - ChibiNya

5.

Man buns and avocado toast? -Body_of_Christ_II

6.

Being to soft on our kids so they grow up not knowing how to survive in the real world. - DisappointingPanda

7.

Not standing up to the boomers and letting them hold on to control for too long. - Accomp1ishedAnimal

8.

Maybe the collapse of diamond industry, marriage industry, office space industry - code_ninjer

9.

Not doing enough. I feel like, as a millennial, we’re completely nihilistic. - Automatic_RIP

10.

Influencers. - happydayswasgreat

11.

Family vlogging, and in general normalizing opening your entire life up to the internet.- spicygay21

12.

Everything, same as the Boomers are being blamed for everything now - Leeser

13.

Making the next generation spoiled and feel entitled. In addition, creating the tiktok/internet generation. - This_Meaning_4045

14.

Lack of children. - Complete-Walrus-2512

15.

Painting over hardwood trim, cabinets, etc - ButWithDots

16.

Open-concept houses with grey/beige/taupe everything, sharp edges, and vessel sinks. - coffeeblossom

17.

Collapse of digital privacy. - NetoruNakadashi

18.

YouTube and TikTok families. Maybe a rampage of stolen identities because how many parents currently share their children information online. - Repulsive-Ad-3890

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content