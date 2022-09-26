17 people predict which trends, products, or habits will die with Millennials.

So, when a Reddit user asked the judgmental jury of internet strangers what they think will end with the Millennial generation, people were eager to debate the things are are about to be permanently canceled.
Retirement. Homeownership. Hope. - CrimeCoder
Getting along with people who have different political views as you have. - FalcoHatNieGeballert
Hopefully Disney adults - williambrown3989
2 week notices - SpottedAnnoyance
Artists making albums instead of singles and EPs - Automatic_Office_358
Hopefully idealizing grind culture. - BurritoReproductions
College for absolutely everybody I hope. It's become nearly pointless and insanely expensive to have a bachelor's degree in most things. - K0rbenKen0bi