17 people predict which trends, products, or habits will die with Millennials.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 26, 2022 | 8:08 PM
Skinny jeans, side parts, "adulting," avocado toast--which Millennial fad will go beyond "Cheugy" and crash and burn straight to

So, when a Reddit user asked the judgmental jury of internet strangers what they think will end with the Millennial generation, people were eager to debate the things are are about to be permanently canceled.

1.

Retirement. Homeownership. Hope. - CrimeCoder

2.

Getting along with people who have different political views as you have. - FalcoHatNieGeballert

3.

Hopefully Disney adults - williambrown3989

4.

2 week notices - SpottedAnnoyance

5.

Artists making albums instead of singles and EPs - Automatic_Office_358

6.

Hopefully idealizing grind culture. - BurritoReproductions

7.

College for absolutely everybody I hope. It's become nearly pointless and insanely expensive to have a bachelor's degree in most things. - K0rbenKen0bi

