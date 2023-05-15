16 people share the moment they realized they seriously messed up.

Everyone makes mistakes, but some errors can haunt us for a lot longer in this life...

Whether it a hilarious mishap at work that leads to your coworkers making fun of you forever or a shockingly dumb choice you're taking to the grave, we all have at least one major 'oops' moment. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What was your 'I f*cked up' moment?'

1.

I was a lead in a play for a theatre company, came down with an intense cough, decided to see a doctor, they prescribed me a cough suppressant, I figured if the recommended dose worked then more than the recommended dose would work even better.