20 people share the story of making a decision they immediately regretted.

Regret is often a futile activity, but there are some choices that are undeniably bad...

Brutal and embarrassing mistakes can encourage change and growth, but sometime the doom of a decision can hit so rapidly that it's better to just invent time travel than attempt to dwell on the past. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the fastest you've ever regretted a decision?' people were ready to share.

1.

Trying to compliment my girlfriend when I'm tired. She had surgery on her face not too long ago and said 'I think I got ugly' and it took a few seconds to register but then I went to say 'Not possible', but by then she had said 'I mean I think I got uglier,' so I ended up saying 'not possible' to that. - [deleted]

2.

Taking a Shot of Everclear. - RepostUpvote

3.