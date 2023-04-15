Man tries to save child walking in traffic, realizes too late they are an adult.

It was a social anxiety nightmare.

One man thought he was being helpful but he was accidentally making a way bigger mistake than he thought he was preventing.

TIFU by saving a child on Michigan Ave

P33J

To understand this story, you have to know a little bit about me.

I grew up on a farm on the border of KY and IL. My father was a farmer and a preacher who instilled in me a powerful belief that I should never shy away from helping someone, even at the risk of my own life or injury. I’m also 6’ 3” 300 lbs and move quite well for a man my size.