Man tries to save child walking in traffic, realizes too late they are an adult.

One man thought he was being helpful but he was accidentally making a way bigger mistake than he thought he was preventing.
To understand this story, you have to know a little bit about me.
I grew up on a farm on the border of KY and IL. My father was a farmer and a preacher who instilled in me a powerful belief that I should never shy away from helping someone, even at the risk of my own life or injury. I’m also 6’ 3” 300 lbs and move quite well for a man my size.
I had just taken a job working on Michigan Ave in Chicago, and it was one of my first times walking up the Mag Mile from the Metro Station. I had not been in the city long and was still a bit awed by the number of people and the wonder of the skyline.