Woman won't let 18-year-old daughter take gap year to model, 'you need college now.'

It's only natural to want to protect your kids from the dangers of a predatory and unstable world.

But once they reach adulthood, it's up to them to figure out how to navigate the chaos, even if they're still young and naive. Sitting back and letting a young adult child call their own shots can be painful and conflict-inducing, especially if you see a freight train of potential pain and disappointment coming their way.

The alternative, however, is to keep the reigns so tight they eventually stop coming to you for guidance and advice.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her daughter she can't go to NYC to become a model before enrolling in school.

She wrote: