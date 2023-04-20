Man refuses to ask 'gorgeous influencer' GF to cover up for friend with body dysmorphia.

Being considerate of other people's feelings is free and can make the world an infinitely better place. However, sometimes other people's feelings are affected by comparisons and projections, and it can be awkward to find the line between considering others and dimming our own light.

Finding this line is a largely situational task that requires both empathy and a well-developed sense of boundaries.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not telling his girlfriend to cover up to spare his friend's feelings.

He wrote:

AITA for not telling my GF to cover up to spare my friend's feelings?