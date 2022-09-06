Man doesn't understand why his preferred 'sex song' turns off his girlfriend.

Recently a popular Reddit post on the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit has gone viral and is prompting people from all over the internet to chime in on this one man's choice of sex music. Since the post has been dropped, the song in question is now number one on the electronic charts.

TIFU / My (20F) girlfriend of two years told me the music that I (25M) play during sex is weird and a major turn off.

OP wants to put in the work to be a better lover.

A little backstory; when I first started having sex, I researched ways to be better as I was a little stiff and pretty much had no idea what I was doing. I read online that you can play music and match the rhythm to perform better.

I searched love making songs and started slowly creating a playlist in which I was comfortable matching the rhythm. There are a few songs on my playlist. However, one piece in particular, which happens to be my favorite, that my girlfriend hates and says, turns her off significantly.

'Good love-making' song is a strong way to describe it.