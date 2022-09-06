Man doesn't understand why his preferred 'sex song' turns off his girlfriend.

TIFU / My (20F) girlfriend of two years told me the music that I (25M) play during sex is weird and a major turn off.
A little backstory; when I first started having sex, I researched ways to be better as I was a little stiff and pretty much had no idea what I was doing. I read online that you can play music and match the rhythm to perform better.
I searched love making songs and started slowly creating a playlist in which I was comfortable matching the rhythm. There are a few songs on my playlist. However, one piece in particular, which happens to be my favorite, that my girlfriend hates and says, turns her off significantly.
I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me she hates that song; it’s a good love-making song with a good rhythm. I feel the way I f*cked up is I could have possibly asked her previously if she likes the playlist or any songs she’d like to add/change. But to leave it for two years thinking our sex life is excellent but in her eyes has just been ruined by my music has left the whole situation feeling awkward, and I’m a bit annoyed.