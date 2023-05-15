Someecards Logo
Mom gets called out for not babysitting grandkids, 'you didn't even raise us, now this.'

Bronwyn Isaac
May 15, 2023 | 4:00 PM
In theory, it's healthy to call people out for toxic behavior, no matter who they are.

But the cultural scripts around family often blur the lines, and behavior that would be unacceptable from a colleague or friend can become normalized in the name of 'blood.'

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for snapping on their mom at a family gathering.

They wrote:

AITA for 'shaming' my mother about not taking care of our kids?

My sister just had her first kid. I have two kids. 6 and 9. My mother was never a hands-on grandma, which is completely fine. I learned my lesson early on about asking her to babysit. She would either tell me yes and cancel at the last minute or get mad at me for asking. Now, this by itself wouldn't be a huge deal.

However, my mother was the kind of mother who would drop us off at our grandparents all the time. Holidays, we would get dropped off the second day off and picked up 3 days before school started. We spend every weekend with them. Grandma would pick us up from school and make us lunch. And besides that, every time one of us asked her to babysit, she said, 'I already raised my kids.'

