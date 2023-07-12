Mom snaps at stylist who keeps asking if it's 'okay' to cut teen daughter's hair short.

Some parents have a lot of opinions about how their kid should style their hair, even going so far as to punish them if they rebel. Others, couldn't care less what their kids do with their hair, after all, it's just hair.

People working in salons are deeply aware of both sets of parents, and because of this, inevitably run into some awkward and unpredictable situations.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for snapping at a stylist over her line of questioning.

She wrote:

AITA for telling the stylist to cut my girl's hair however they want and to stop asking me if I am okay with it?