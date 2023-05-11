Mom reveals plan to take solo vacation for birthday, husband says 'you're selfish.'

Getting rest and recuperation is essential if you want to maintain some semblance of sanity while raising a family. The problem, of course, is that getting the rest is hardest when you most need it. And it often requires the support of a partner or extended friends and family in order for it to even be feasible.
In a perfect world, everyone would have the village they need to support them on their path. But in an increasingly expensive and isolated world, it's harder than ever to achieve rest - particularly for moms.
She wrote:
AITA for wanting a week's vacation, alone, away from my partner and children?
Me (32F) and my partner (37M) are in a disagreement. He thinks I'm selfish for considering this. I don't think I am. He suggested I post here to see what you all say. We have been together 12 years. My partner has two responsibilities in terms of the house. He walks the dogs in the morning and he goes to work full time (8-6). More often than not, he falls asleep at 8pm. He works in IT.