"AITA for telling my friend that being a 'dog mom' isn't the same as being a real mom?" UPDATED

Some of our friends left because a couple of the kids have dog allergies and she had dogs EVERYWHERE and didn't include that info. She was sad they left so we had to explain to her that she knows some of our friends' kids have these allergies and she didn't give a heads up she invited people to bring her dog's 'friends' from doggy daycare. Eventually she let it go.

Mother's Day rolls around, she came over and was pretty upset, said she needed to vent. She said she was hurt she was left out of the Mother's Day outting because she's a 'dog mom' and that counts too. I listened to her for a bit but when she started to actually get angry with our other friends, I told her they had a point not inviting us.