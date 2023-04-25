Guy makes post calling out mom for bailing on his 21st birthday. She gets furious.

Social media is a great place to connect with friends, host discussions, share life highlights, and yes, publicly call people out for hurting or disappointing you.

We all have that social media friend, the one who has a stream of posts about ex-lovers who wronged them, frustrating family members, and whatever work drama is going on. While this can be entertaining to read from afar, the emotional repercussions from those posts can translate into IRL.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a young man asked if he's wrong for publicly calling out his mom for bailing on his birthday.

He wrote:

AITA for calling out my mom on social media for abandoning me on my birthday?