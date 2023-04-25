Guy makes post calling out mom for bailing on his 21st birthday. She gets furious.

Social media is a great place to connect with friends, host discussions, share life highlights, and yes, publicly call people out for hurting or disappointing you.
We all have that social media friend, the one who has a stream of posts about ex-lovers who wronged them, frustrating family members, and whatever work drama is going on. While this can be entertaining to read from afar, the emotional repercussions from those posts can translate into IRL.
He wrote:
AITA for calling out my mom on social media for abandoning me on my birthday?
Context: I just turned 21 years old last month and I have spent the last few birthdays by myself due to being in college. About a month before my birthday, my mom and I are sitting in the living room when she asks me “What do you wanna do for your birthday this year?” I told her that it didn’t matter as long as I got to spend it with her, seeing as I was away at college for the last two years.