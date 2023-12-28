'AITA for telling my fiancée she’s not the breadwinner if she’s not footing the bills?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my fiancée she’s not the breadwinner if she’s not footing the bills in front of our families and friends?"

Here's the original post:

My fiancée and I moved in together shortly before we got engaged. Before we did, we discussed how we'd split the housework and bills. 50/50 down the middle with some wiggle room for when the other needs help.

When we moved, it was into her parents' 2-story garage that they converted into basically an apartment. They offered a low rent (700 total), and pitch in for the electric and internet so we could save money for our own place and wedding.

My fiancée earns more than me and that's cool, I'm proud of her. Before we moved in together it always seemed like she was living paycheck to paycheck and I chalked it up to the apartment she had prior having insane high rent.