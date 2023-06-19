20 employees with wealthy bosses share what it's like to work for the ultra rich.

Another person's house was made of imported stone and had a library the size of two car garage. My favorite was an old lady who just had nice stuff. She took care of what she had.

Everytime I went she gave me 40 bucks for ' a nice beer with your lady' I would always refuse but she insisted and was basically the typical granny everyone would want. - kograkthestrong

Worked in recruitment finding crew for super yachts many years ago. Put forward a candidate for a chief engineer on a very well known yacht owned by a very well known individual.

Was the perfect fit of knowledge and experience and the guy was super friendly and nice as well. They turned him down because 'he wears glasses and the owner doesn't want anyone with disabilities working on board.' - Duranis