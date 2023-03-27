16 money savvy people share the one financial hack they swear by.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is your best financial life hack?" people were ready to share the money tip that changed their lives and bank accounts. Yes, you can keep your daily coffee and avocado toaste brunches...
Don't spend money you don't have! It's a revolutionary concept, I know, but it really works wonders. - Fickle-Farmer-1402
I like to not spend $10 bills, whenever I get a $10 I just save it and once it gets up to $500 I deposit in the bank and buy something nice with $250 of it and save $250 of it. - charliesmith14
When at the grocery store make a list before at stick to it. Reusable items (lunch box container; water bottles, forks for school) save money over time. - Elegant_Housing_For
Focus on increasing your income just as much as managing your expenses. - millstone20
3D Printer. A decent printer is a couple hundred bucks, and filament is ~$20/spool. Places like thingiverse have thousands of files for everyday stuff, so you can skip trips to hardware and home goods stores. Just requires a bit of patience (and leveling the bed). - Hephaestus0308