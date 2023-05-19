18 people share the most obscene display of wealth they've ever witnessed.

Money can always be an awkward subject, especially when the bill comes for a group dinner and your friend who has 3 houses and a private jet Venmo requests you for 50 cents...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the most obscene display of private wealth you have witnessed?' people were ready to share the tackiest, most over-the-top, or wildly out-of-touch money-flaunting they've ever seen.

1.

I once had a father personally pay me $1000 (on top of my commission and in addition to the vehicle cost) to find and deliver [same day] a BMW 5 series identical to the one that he bought from me the week before. His 17 year old daughter totaled it that morning and he didn't want the neighbors to know - BlakeClass

2.

My buddy's dad: After parking his yacht in the slip in Key West, he handed each dockworker a $100 bill and handed the harbormaster $200. He would do this every time he took the boat out.