18 people share the most obscene display of wealth they've ever witnessed.

Taylor Brown
May 19, 2023 | 2:36 PM
Money can always be an awkward subject, especially when the bill comes for a group dinner and your friend who has 3 houses and a private jet Venmo requests you for 50 cents...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the most obscene display of private wealth you have witnessed?' people were ready to share the tackiest, most over-the-top, or wildly out-of-touch money-flaunting they've ever seen.

I once had a father personally pay me $1000 (on top of my commission and in addition to the vehicle cost) to find and deliver [same day] a BMW 5 series identical to the one that he bought from me the week before. His 17 year old daughter totaled it that morning and he didn't want the neighbors to know - BlakeClass

My buddy's dad:

After parking his yacht in the slip in Key West, he handed each dockworker a $100 bill and handed the harbormaster $200. He would do this every time he took the boat out.

In Key Largo, he insisted on taking the same yacht out during low tide, despite several warnings against it. He ran the hull alongside a rock, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage.

Sources: Reddit
