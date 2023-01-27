19 people reveal the thing they'd regularly treat themselves to if money was no object.

While the debate about whether or not money can buy happiess continues to trickle down through generations, money does buy many daily conveniences...

Hiring people for childcare, household chores, transportation, work assistance--the hustle is easier with a team. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s one thing you would treat yourself to regularly if money was no object?" people were ready to share fantasize about what they'd immediately purchase or invest in if they suddenly won the golden jackpot. Would you be a "everyone's getting a boat for Christmas" or "it's time to start some practical house flipping" person?

1.