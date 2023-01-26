16 people share their best example of 'it's cheaper to be rich than poor.'

Between overdraft fees and credit scores, the lesson of "you have to have money to make money" is a confusing and bitter message to swallow...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some examples of 'it’s cheaper to be rich than poor?'" people were ready to share their favorite case of "money can't buy happiness but it does by the one thing I need right now." More money, less problems? Let the debate begin.

1.

When you are constantly struggling to stay on top of bills, it is inevitable that you will pay something late or miss a payment. That leads to extra charges and late fees. Having a hard time finding a job and cannot afford to pay for the parking garage downtown? Prepare yourself for the parking tickets you will receive while trying to go to interviews. It is kind of like "a death by a thousand tiny cuts." - imk

2.