19 people share the moment they saw a rich person completely lose touch with reality.

Money can't buy happiness, but it can buy a complete lack of awareness about the rest of the world that occasionally leads to awkward, cringe-inducing comments...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What instances have you observed of wealthy people who have lost touch with 'reality?'' people who have worked or had relationships with the private jet owners of the world were ready to share the most tone deaf comments and behaviors they ever witnessed. Bananas are ten dollars each, right?

1.

"I feel sorry for them, because they have a budget" in reference to a couple planning a wedding. - bigfriendben

2.