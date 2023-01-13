19 people share the moment they saw a rich person completely lose touch with reality.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What instances have you observed of wealthy people who have lost touch with 'reality?'' people who have worked or had relationships with the private jet owners of the world were ready to share the most tone deaf comments and behaviors they ever witnessed. Bananas are ten dollars each, right?
"I feel sorry for them, because they have a budget" in reference to a couple planning a wedding. - bigfriendben
Last year, I lived in University Accommodations with a boy whose father was a high ranking member of the Chinese government. Perhaps due to the fact that I was also Chinese, or as the result of the excess privileges lavished upon him from an early age, he immediately established me as his 'best friend' and started to stalk me to and from lectures, to the extent where I had to vary my routes every few days. I'm a girl, so it got, to say the least, a little disconcerting.