22 people share the most egregious or shameless display of wealth they've ever seen.

Money can sometimes be an awkward subject when you're debating whether or not to Venmo request your friend for $5 or trying to relate to someone who is complaining about their "vacation home"...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most egregious display of wealth you've ever personally seen?" people were ready to share the hilarious, disgusting, or bizarre ways they've seen wealthy friends, strangers, or clients flaunt their money. Think before you post the private jet photo on Instagram, celebs. Nobody wants to see your $4 million "times I've thought about proposing" necklace, Drake...

Dude just kept grabbing stuff and having me ring it up. At first I was like, you sure? Then it eventually clicked this guy was on a shopping spree. The shop had no human necessities. I don't remember the total by the end but it was close to 5 figures USD. Pulled out his black AMEX that weighs like a pound and boom mile long receipt. One of the few days I wished I made commissions. - blippityblop

