22 people share the most egregious or shameless display of wealth they've ever seen.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most egregious display of wealth you've ever personally seen?" people were ready to share the hilarious, disgusting, or bizarre ways they've seen wealthy friends, strangers, or clients flaunt their money. Think before you post the private jet photo on Instagram, celebs. Nobody wants to see your $4 million "times I've thought about proposing" necklace, Drake...
Dude just kept grabbing stuff and having me ring it up. At first I was like, you sure? Then it eventually clicked this guy was on a shopping spree. The shop had no human necessities. I don't remember the total by the end but it was close to 5 figures USD. Pulled out his black AMEX that weighs like a pound and boom mile long receipt. One of the few days I wished I made commissions. - blippityblop
Custom metal worker. We did the penthouse at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, off of Central Park (owner lived there). The floors were made of titanium plate. The wife had her own massive library and we had to make a rolling staircase that an old woman could move.