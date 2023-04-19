20 people share the worst case of 'spoiled rotten' they've ever witnessed.

We've all seen Veruca Salt throwing a temper tantrum in the chocolate factory, but the real life version can be shudder-inducing..

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst case of 'spoiled rotten' that you've seen?" people everywhere were ready to share the worst, funniest, or most disturbing examples of spoiled brats in the wild.

1.

My roommate is an application essay reader for a university's business school. He was just telling me about a kid who wrote his "overcoming hardship" essay about how he really wanted a boat because all of his friends had boats, and it was hard for him to be left out. Then he overcame his hardship when his parents bought a boat. - prleslie

2.

Was at the Ford dealership getting my oil changed and killing time by walking through the big show room. There is a Mustang GT350 sitting in the middle with a huge bow on it and folks gathered around waiting for someone.