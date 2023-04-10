16 people share their family's 'we could've been rich' story.

We all have that one uncle who loves to tell the story about how the potential family fortune was squandered by a back stock choice, bad timing, or an unlucky gambling session...

"We would all be living in a golden castle right now if your grandfather hadn't sold his house on the beach in 1948." So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your family's 'we could have been rich' story?" people were ready to share the "so close but so far" financial tale that still haunts their family.

1.

My grandfather helped with construction on Disney World. He was offered either stock or a lump sum. They didn't particularly need the money, but my grandmother wanted to order something expensive out of a catalog, so they took the cash.

Thanks, Grandma. I don't know which of the hundreds of useless, never-used knick-knacks it was, but I'm sure it was well worth the millions your stock would have been worth today. - CmplmntryHamSandwich

2.