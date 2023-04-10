16 people who made a lot of money by 'sheer randomness' share their stories.

While it's best to avoid shady "get rich quick" schemes and "hey girly I just found an amazing gig selling leggings from home" MLMs, stumbling into a lucrative opportunity with the power of luck does occasionally happen...

Whether it was a lucky slot machine, a surprisingly good job, or a random inheritance--money can come out of nowhere. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Redditors who made a lot of money by sheer randomness, what's your story?" people were ready to share their story of magical money moves.

1.

I won $5,000 playing bingo on a cruise. I have only been on one cruise, and it was the only time I have played bingo in my life. I have retired from both. - frivus

2.

My friend's father was gifted an oil pencil drawing in the late 70s. His family always assumed it was pretty much worthless and I always joked that it looked like my friend had drawn it as a child. This stilly angry stick figure drawing ended up being an unsigned piece of art by Jean-Michel Basquiat.