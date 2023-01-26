18 self-proclaimed 'rich people' reveal the worst things about having money.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Rich people, what is the worst thing about being wealthy?" strangers of the internet who don't consider money to be an object in their luxurious lifestyles were eager to vent about the problems of being a poor little rich girl. Nepo babies...get out your notes.
Not super rich, but my parents did alright. However a lot of friends I went to college with weren't in the same boat. It amazed me that most of them had never traveled to another country (I grew up in Asia as an expat, so "normal" for me was going visiting countries for school trips).
The girl I'm dating right now is struggling to pay for an incredibly cheap college (tuition is about 6k a year), whereas my parents are able to put me and my brother through medical school at the same time. Granted, I had a scholarship through undergrad and earned enough at my on campus job to pay my living expenses, but I'm not paying shit for my first year of medical school.